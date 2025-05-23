Kirloskar Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 95% QoQ to Rs 47 cr

Kirloskar Industries rallied 3.15% to Rs 3,584.20 after the company reported 94.67% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 24.04 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew by 8.32% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,747.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 23.55% from Rs 61.22 crore in Q4 FY24, while total revenue from operations grew by 1.11% from Rs 1,728.60 in Q4 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 129.51 crore in Q4 FY25, down 9.35% from Rs 142.87 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 12.24 crore during the quarter.

The companys total expenses grew by 3.22% YoY to Rs 1,644.93 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 35.55 crore (up 9.68% YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 77.74 crore (down 16.39% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 25.60% to Rs 149.09 crore on a 3.76% increase in revenue to Rs 6,608.06 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year 202425, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM, on or before 12 September 2025.

Kirloskar Industries (KIL) is engaged in the business of wind power generation, investments (securities and properties) and real estate activities. The company has windmills in Maharashtra.

