Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 1553.52 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 31.78% to Rs 42.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 1553.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1606.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1553.521606.1314.7015.06212.76227.32148.45183.7642.9562.96

