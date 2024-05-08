Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 25.04% to Rs 10042.47 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 15.14% to Rs 386.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 10042.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8031.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 1686.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1328.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 39144.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31973.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10042.478031.40 25 39144.7431973.99 22 OPM %14.6913.07 -14.0512.59 - PBDT919.10718.28 28 3678.042796.76 32 PBT650.39486.50 34 2702.921937.90 39 NP386.98336.10 15 1686.371328.67 27

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

