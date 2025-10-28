Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd spiked 6.97% to Rs 1005.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26056 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 6.86% to Rs 142.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24911 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 6.20% to Rs 817.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 5.71% to Rs 4115.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd added 5.51% to Rs 224.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92118 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jana Small Finance Bank slips after RBI returns universal bank application

Indus Towers posts over 17% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; tower base stands at 2.56 lakh units

Ministry of Coal to launch 14th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on 29th October 2025

Overall tele-density in India increases to 86.65%

India's burgeoning silver economy offers tremendous growth potential for health and wellness-focused enterprises

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story