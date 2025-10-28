Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd spiked 6.97% to Rs 1005.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26056 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd surged 6.86% to Rs 142.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24911 shares in the past one month. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 6.20% to Rs 817.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month. Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 5.71% to Rs 4115.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.