Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.42% to Rs 13.03 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 25.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.42% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.0315.5918.4221.742.913.822.583.481.952.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News