Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 11.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 11.91% to Rs 320.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 363.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 1420.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1485.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1420.641485.7631.8634.21469.49530.76431.95489.25320.62363.98

