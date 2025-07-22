SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 44.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 845.89 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU rose 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 845.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 746.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.845.89746.0112.4110.84101.9874.0489.5561.9666.9646.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News