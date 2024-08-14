Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 45.83% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.602.10 24 OPM %31.1534.76 -PBDT0.940.84 12 PBT0.870.75 16 NP0.700.48 46

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

