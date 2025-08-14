KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.57% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 25.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.57% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.041.1547.1233.910.610.510.580.480.450.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News