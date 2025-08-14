R Systems International standalone net profit rises 65.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 259.12 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 65.35% to Rs 67.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 259.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 225.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.259.12225.9918.0019.6692.7064.0787.3358.1667.8641.04

