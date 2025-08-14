Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 1780.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.07% to Rs 39.01 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 1780.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 74.07% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.0122.415.084.511.840.731.260.070.940.05

