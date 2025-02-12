KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.6315.94-40.12-9.970.710.940.120.160.01-0.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News