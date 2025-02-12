Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.6315.94 -58 OPM %-40.12-9.97 -PBDT0.710.94 -24 PBT0.120.16 -25 NP0.01-0.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 81.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 95.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit declines 74.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story