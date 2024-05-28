Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 24.71 crore

Net profit of KKRRAFTON Developers reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.710 0 25.760 0 OPM %16.310 -18.050 - PBDT4.030 0 4.670 0 PBT4.030 0 4.670 0 NP2.690 0 3.330 0

