Coal India records 1.4% decline in production in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Coal India announced the provisional production and off-taker performance of Coal India and its subsidiaries for the month of May 2025. Coal production stood at 63.5 million tons in month of May 2025 compared to 64.4 million tons in May 2024, recording a decline of 1.4%. Coal offtake declined 7.8% to 64 million tons in May 2025 over May 2024.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

