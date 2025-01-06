Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 364.66 points or 0.55% at 66648.61 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.68%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.37%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.86%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.75%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.43%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.28%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.19%), and Havells India Ltd (down 1.19%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.7 or 0.58% at 55790.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.45 points or 0.47% at 16100.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.07% at 24020.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 58.83 points or 0.07% at 79164.28.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 2102 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

