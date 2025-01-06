Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index increasing 12.85 points or 0.02% at 54184.68 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.4%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.25%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.24%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.5%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.45%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.24%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 325.7 or 0.58% at 55790.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 75.45 points or 0.47% at 16100.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.15 points or 0.07% at 24020.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 58.83 points or 0.07% at 79164.28.

On BSE,1121 shares were trading in green, 2102 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

