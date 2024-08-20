Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 17.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 209.10 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 17.85% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 209.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 159.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales209.10159.04 31 OPM %59.8058.27 -PBDT35.4129.74 19 PBT31.9427.02 18 NP23.7020.11 18
