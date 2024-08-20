Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 17.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 209.10 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 17.85% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 209.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 159.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.209.10159.0459.8058.2735.4129.7431.9427.0223.7020.11

