Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 249.82 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 2.04% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 249.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.249.82217.4071.5072.1790.7688.2985.8885.7767.5766.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp