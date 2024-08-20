Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 20 2024
Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 249.82 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 2.04% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 249.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales249.82217.40 15 OPM %71.5072.17 -PBDT90.7688.29 3 PBT85.8885.77 0 NP67.5766.22 2

