Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 86.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 340.75 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 86.44% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 340.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 571.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.75571.16 -40 OPM %8.1515.80 -PBDT20.9661.01 -66 PBT16.7857.95 -71 NP6.2345.96 -86

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

