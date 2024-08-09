Kolte Patil Developers consolidated net profit declines 86.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 340.75 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers declined 86.44% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 340.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 571.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.340.75571.168.1515.8020.9661.0116.7857.956.2345.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp