Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 6046.50 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 30.64% to Rs 1419.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1086.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 6046.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5052.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6046.505052.80 20 OPM %34.4729.79 -PBDT2115.001523.20 39 PBT1899.701343.40 41 NP1419.901086.90 31
