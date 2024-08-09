Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 30.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 6046.50 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 30.64% to Rs 1419.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1086.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 6046.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5052.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6046.505052.8034.4729.792115.001523.201899.701343.401419.901086.90

