Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.58% to Rs 308.29 crore

Net profit of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.58% to Rs 308.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.308.29198.155.25-5.6119.67-13.8517.23-16.959.74-25.31

