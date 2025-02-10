Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.06% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.06% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.833.5416.258.190.160.290.160.280.120.21

