Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.06% to Rs 2.83 croreNet profit of Konndor Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.06% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.833.54 -20 OPM %16.258.19 -PBDT0.160.29 -45 PBT0.160.28 -43 NP0.120.21 -43
