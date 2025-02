Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 73.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.70% to Rs 197.58 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 73.55% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 197.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 158.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.197.58158.4423.2220.1242.1727.9731.5118.5525.2014.52

