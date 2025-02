Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 35.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.72% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 35.19% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.72% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.428.546.489.021.030.820.950.730.730.54

