Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 126.29 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 7.66% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 126.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.29100.5918.3723.5224.3524.9823.2222.8717.2816.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News