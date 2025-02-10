Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 126.29 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 7.66% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 126.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales126.29100.59 26 OPM %18.3723.52 -PBDT24.3524.98 -3 PBT23.2222.87 2 NP17.2816.05 8
