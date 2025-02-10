Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 7.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.55% to Rs 126.29 crore

Net profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 7.66% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.55% to Rs 126.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales126.29100.59 26 OPM %18.3723.52 -PBDT24.3524.98 -3 PBT23.2222.87 2 NP17.2816.05 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 148.48% in the December 2024 quarter

BSEL ALGO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 35.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 73.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story