Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 148.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 148.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

