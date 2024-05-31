Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 336.36% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.04% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 13.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.360.77 336 13.7911.53 20 OPM %0.3037.66 -6.023.38 - PBDT0.010.10 -90 0.830.39 113 PBT0.010.10 -90 0.810.37 119 NP0.010.07 -86 0.640.27 137

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Konndor Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction &amp; Projects standalone net profit declines 26.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story