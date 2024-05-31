Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 140.40 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 26.61% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 140.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.24% to Rs 11.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 289.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News