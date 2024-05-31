Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 26.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction &amp; Projects standalone net profit declines 26.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 140.40 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 26.61% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 140.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.24% to Rs 11.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 289.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales140.4086.81 62 289.36272.54 6 OPM %5.3118.07 -9.6815.21 - PBDT6.9010.57 -35 22.0231.41 -30 PBT3.787.85 -52 11.2520.04 -44 NP4.335.90 -27 11.1415.31 -27

