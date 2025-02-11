Borosil Scientific standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 93.65 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific declined 10.34% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 93.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.6588.4212.7215.1713.5014.429.3210.306.687.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News