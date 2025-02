RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 93.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.37% to Rs 193.81 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 93.07% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.37% to Rs 193.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.193.81115.8011.2510.3618.969.5118.179.1513.096.78

