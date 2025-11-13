Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 165.39 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 39.44% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 165.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.165.39141.5729.6330.1145.6252.7027.9638.9216.2026.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News