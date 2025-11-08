Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 390.74 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 16.12% to Rs 58.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 390.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

