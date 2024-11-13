Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 307.32% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net loss of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 307.32% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.670.41-4.1963.41-0.090.25-0.120.23-0.120.23

