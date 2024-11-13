Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 273.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 35.62 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics rose 273.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 35.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.6230.8813.813.565.151.465.091.423.811.02

