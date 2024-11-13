Unique Organics standalone net profit rises 273.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 35.62 croreNet profit of Unique Organics rose 273.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 35.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.6230.88 15 OPM %13.813.56 -PBDT5.151.46 253 PBT5.091.42 258 NP3.811.02 274
Powered by Capital Market - Live News