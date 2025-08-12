Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 32.35% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.421.0995.0798.171.351.071.351.071.351.02

