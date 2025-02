Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 0.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 39.52 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 0.31% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.5238.7847.7245.5618.9618.6717.4017.6912.9713.01

