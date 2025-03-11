Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

Image
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KPI Green Energy announce the appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Surinder Kumar Negi brings over four decades of extensive experience in the power transmission, renewable energy, and infrastructure development sectors, having held leadership roles at NTPC, POWERGRID, ALSTOM, Reliance Energy, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), and Skipperseil.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates global business headquarters in Jersey City

Andrew Yule & Company receives update in LT credit ratings

Vaibhav Global allots 17m604 equity shares under ESOP

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story