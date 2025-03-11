KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

KPI Green Energy announce the appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Surinder Kumar Negi brings over four decades of extensive experience in the power transmission, renewable energy, and infrastructure development sectors, having held leadership roles at NTPC, POWERGRID, ALSTOM, Reliance Energy, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), and Skipperseil.

