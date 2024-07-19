KPI Green Energy Ltd Slides 2.6%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.15%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 16.08% over last one month compared to 0.75% gain in BSE Utilities index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX

KPI Green Energy Ltd fell 2.6% today to trade at Rs 1042.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.15% to quote at 6208.3. The index is up 0.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd decreased 2.23% and RattanIndia Power Ltd lost 2.22% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 98.08 % over last one year compared to the 20.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 16.08% over last one month compared to 0.75% gain in BSE Utilities index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44058 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38341 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1083.95 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 248.34 on 02 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

