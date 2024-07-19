KPI Green Energy Ltd Slides 2.6%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.15%

KPI Green Energy Ltd has added 16.08% over last one month compared to 0.75% gain in BSE Utilities index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX

KPI Green Energy Ltd fell 2.6% today to trade at Rs 1042.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.15% to quote at 6208.3. The index is up 0.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd decreased 2.23% and RattanIndia Power Ltd lost 2.22% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 98.08 % over last one year compared to the 20.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

