Veranda Learning Solutions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.33% to Rs 9.10 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions rose 87.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.33% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.1011.2859.5644.868.845.327.713.171.200.64

