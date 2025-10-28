Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 400.79 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 16.22% to Rs 81.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 400.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.400.79361.1625.5522.98114.44100.57105.3492.5881.7470.33

