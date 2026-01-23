Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy update on ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

KPI Green Energy update on ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

Image
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
KPI Green Energy has achieved a significant early milestone in its ongoing 250 MW AC / 350 MW DC grid-connected solar IPP project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), with the successful commissioning of the first 24.2 MW AC / 34.4 MW DC capacity, well ahead of the overall contractual schedule.

The project forms part of the 250 MW AC (350 MW DC) grid-connected Solar Photovoltaic Power Project awarded to KPI Green Energy through a competitive bidding process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InfoBeans Technologies slumps after Q3 PAT falls 15% sequentially

Adani Energy slides as Q3 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 552 cr

Indigo drops after Q3 PAT skid 77% YoY to Rs 550 cr

Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 1,400 cr

Wall Street Extends Rally as Easing Greenland Tensions Boost Sentiment; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story