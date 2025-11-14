Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeevansathi to acquire balance 3.65% stake in Aisle Network

Jeevansathi to acquire balance 3.65% stake in Aisle Network

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Jeevansathi Internet Services (Jeevansathi), a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) has in its meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. on 14 November 2025, considered and approved acquisition of 1,279 equity shares of Aisle Network (Aisle), aggregating to 3.65% of its paid up share capital as well as resolution and termination of all existing arrangements with the seller, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 5.50 crore, by way of secondary acquisition. Consequently, pursuant to the said acquisition, Aisle will become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on the basis of paid-up share capital of Aisle.

Aisle is a step-down subsidiary of the Company, with the Company presently holding approximately 96.35%* of the paid up share capital of Aisle, through Jeevansathi.

*equivalent to 92.87% of the equity share capital of Aisle on a fully converted and diluted basis.

The aggregate shareholding of the Company through Jeevansathi, post this acquisition would be 100% on the basis of paid up share capital of Aisle.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

