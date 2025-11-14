Jeevansathi to acquire balance 3.65% stake in Aisle Network

Jeevansathi Internet Services (Jeevansathi), a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) has in its meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. on 14 November 2025, considered and approved acquisition of 1,279 equity shares of Aisle Network (Aisle), aggregating to 3.65% of its paid up share capital as well as resolution and termination of all existing arrangements with the seller, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 5.50 crore, by way of secondary acquisition. Consequently, pursuant to the said acquisition, Aisle will become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on the basis of paid-up share capital of Aisle.

Aisle is a step-down subsidiary of the Company, with the Company presently holding approximately 96.35%* of the paid up share capital of Aisle, through Jeevansathi.