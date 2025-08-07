KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 25.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 38.77 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 25.12% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.38.7745.7914.4216.534.906.504.105.633.074.10

