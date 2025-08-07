Rategain Travel Technologies approves change in directorate

At board meeting held on 07 August 2025

The Board of Rategain Travel Technologies at its meeting held on 07 August 2025 has accepted the resignation of EC RajaKumar Konduru (DIN: 00044539) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 07 August 2025.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Aakrit Ajay Kumar Vaish (DIN: 05113028) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director for a term of 5 consecutive years commencing from 08 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News