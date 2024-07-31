Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KRBL consolidated net profit declines 55.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 1199.18 crore

Net profit of KRBL declined 55.53% to Rs 86.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 1199.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1414.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1199.181414.23 -15 OPM %9.7817.78 -PBDT134.20276.93 -52 PBT114.02257.36 -56 NP86.56194.65 -56

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

