KRBL consolidated net profit declines 55.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 1199.18 crore

Net profit of KRBL declined 55.53% to Rs 86.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 1199.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1414.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1199.181414.239.7817.78134.20276.93114.02257.3686.56194.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp