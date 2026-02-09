KRBL launches India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice - a low glycemic index rice

KRBL has strengthened its presence in the health-focused FMCG space with the launch of India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice, a new addition to the India Gate Uplife portfolio. Launched last year, India Gate Uplife is a health forward brand built on the trust and core values of India Gate, positioned as a proactive partner for modern Indian consumers.

With the introduction of Uplife Lite Everyday Rice, the brand expands its range of value-added staples for today's active lifestylessupporting steady energy release while fitting seamlessly into familiar food habits. The launch reinforces Uplife's ambition to empower consumers towards healthy eating.