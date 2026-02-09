Aye Finance IPO subscribed 12%

The offer received bids 54.46 lakh shares as against 4.55 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aye Finance received bids for 54,46,548 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (9 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (9 February 2026) and it closed on Wednesday (11 February 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 116 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue also consists of offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore through issuance of 2.33-2.46 crore equity shares. The OFS from investor selling shareholders is Rs 30 crore from Alpha Wave India I LP, Rs 139.763 crore from MAJ Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S, Rs 82.5 crore from CapitalG L P, Rs 30 crore from LGT Capital Invest Mauritius PCC with Cell E/VP and Rs 17.737 crore from Vikram Jetley.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. Ahead of the IPO, Aye Finance Labs on 8 February 2026, the company raised Rs 454.49 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 3. 52 crore shares at Rs 129 each to 19 anchor investors. Aye Finance incorporated in 1993 is Delhi based non-banking financial company middle layer (NBFC-ML) focused on providing loans to micro scale micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. It offers a range of small ticket business loans with average ticket size on disbursement at Rs 1.8 lakh for working capital and business expansion needs, against hypothecation of working assets or against security of property to customers across manufacturing, trading, service and allied agriculture sectors.