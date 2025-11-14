Hexaware Technologies appoints Aditya Jayaraman as Country Head, India

Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Aditya Jayaraman as Country Head, India. He will lead Hexaware's India strategy and growth agenda for enterprises and global capability centers (GCCs), under Hexaware's GCC 2.0 framework, working closely with customers and partner ecosystems.

Aditya has 25+ years of experience building and scaling businesses across cloud, consul ng, IT, data, and AI/ML. His career spans Bay Area SaaS startups to global tech giants. Most recently, he was the technology leader for AWS's Hi-Tech vertical in North America. Over the course of his career, Aditya has helped 150+ North American Fortune 1000 organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys. He has also co-founded a GenAI startup incubator and now mentors early-stage ventures on idea on, product-market fit, and GTM. Known for his outcome-driven approach, Aditya enables teams to sharpen problem statements and deliver precise business results.