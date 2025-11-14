NSE SME Curis Lifesciences prescribes gains on listing day

Curis Lifesciences was trading at Rs 144 on the NSE, a 12.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 128.

The stock listed at Rs 146.10, a 14.14% premium to the IPO price, and is currently down 1.44% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 147.90 and a low of Rs 138.80, with 10.23 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Curis Lifesciences' IPO was subscribed 69.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 November 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 6 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors. Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees.