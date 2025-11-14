Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Curis Lifesciences prescribes gains on listing day

NSE SME Curis Lifesciences prescribes gains on listing day

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Curis Lifesciences was trading at Rs 144 on the NSE, a 12.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 128.

The stock listed at Rs 146.10, a 14.14% premium to the IPO price, and is currently down 1.44% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 147.90 and a low of Rs 138.80, with 10.23 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Curis Lifesciences' IPO was subscribed 69.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 November 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 6 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.87 crore and net profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen fights losses despite dovish BoJ mood

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story