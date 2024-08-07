Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.8910.58-16.99-24.76-3.48-3.68-5.17-5.33-5.17-5.33

