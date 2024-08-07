Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 07 2024
Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.8910.58 22 OPM %-16.99-24.76 -PBDT-3.48-3.68 5 PBT-5.17-5.33 3 NP-5.17-5.33 3

